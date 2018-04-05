MUSIC: Nathan Walid – Trinidad & Tobago (Remix) [ft. Verse Gunzalo x Loxxy] — Nigeria Today

MUSIC: Nathan Walid – Trinidad & Tobago (Remix) [ft. Verse Gunzalo x Loxxy]

After blessing us with what i would call the best EDM/Pop song of 2017 (Trinidad & Tobago), Nathan Walid returns with the remix!

This time he teams up with R&B singer/rapper ’Verse Gunzalo’ who went in hard and Afro Pop PHcity heavyweight singer ’Loxxy’,

who also delivered well, to give us this amazing remix. Download and share good music!

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Nathan-Walid-Trinidad-Tobago-Remix-ft.-Verse-Gunzalo-x-Loxxy.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

