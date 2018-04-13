 MUSIC: Oladips ft Olamide – O’Sure — Nigeria Today
MUSIC: Oladips ft Olamide – O’Sure

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

LRR signee Oladips kick start the year 2018 with a new single titled “O’Sure” which features YBNL Boss Olamide produced by Majorbangz.

Download & Listen below

