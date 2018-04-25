Music: Patoranking – Suh Different — Nigeria Today

Music: Patoranking – Suh Different
Amari Music Presents brand new single from Patoranking – “Suh Different”
Shortly after signing two new acts to his Amari Music Imprint, Nigerian Dance hall singer, Patoranking comes through with this new record titled Suh Different.
The new dance hall song was publicised some days back after the singer dropped a snippet of the yet to be released musical video. This new song is a follow up to his March released record “Sunshine”
Enjoy the record below as produced by one of Ghana’s most sought after producers, Mix Master Garzy.
Leave a Comment…
comments
The post Music: Patoranking – Suh Different appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!