MUSIC: Pelli – BAD (prod. Orbeat) — Nigeria Today

MUSIC: Pelli – BAD (prod. Orbeat)

After many teases on social media and building up anticipation, SMGO Records’ front man and uber-talented music act – PELLI shows no sign of slowing down as he comes through yet again with something different and he dubs this one “BAD”.

Produced by one of Nigeria’s best – Orbeat, “BAD” is testament to the fact that good music is here to stay and Pelli clearly defines that with this brand new mid-tempo tune.

“BAD” visuals drops soon but for now, enjoy this!!



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Pelli-Bad-prod.-Orbeat.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

