MUSIC: Real Skillz ft. Cobhams Asuquo – One Hit (Rap Remix) — Nigeria Today

MUSIC: Real Skillz ft. Cobhams Asuquo – One Hit (Rap Remix)

Real Skillz is probably not one your favorite Nigerian rappers in the game at the moment but it is safe to say that his last record ‘You Humans Should Fix Up Your Lives’ boldly addressed some really controversial issues such as humans’ lack of true love for each other, the trap that religion has become, corrupt politicians, dubious religious leaders, the youths living lives of vanity, amongst other issues. He is back again with a rap remix of a Cobhams Asuquo hit song in which he shares some thoughts on the journey of a man aiming for greatness.

The Unserious hiphop emcee like he playfully calls himself also sent a subliminal message to MI, Vector & AQ on this Cobhams masterpiece. Mixed & mastered by Spirytmyx, you might want to start taking the young OAP & unserious hiphop emcee more serious musically.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Real-Skillz-x-Cobhams-Asuquo-One-Hit-Rap-Remix.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Real Skillz ft. Cobhams Asuquo – One Hit (Rap Remix) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

