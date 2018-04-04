MUSIC: Richy Spencer – Hustle (Prod. Sean Keller) — Nigeria Today

MUSIC: Richy Spencer – Hustle (Prod. Sean Keller)

Having previously jumped on Cynthia Morgan’s “German Juice” and Kiss Daniels’ “Yeba,” Richy Spencer (a young and amazing talent from Southern Nigeria) sets off the second quarter of the year 2018 with a Sean Keller production – titled “Hustle,” Richy Spencer shows off his lyrical prowess and vocal expertise on this number and does ample justice accordingly in what seemingly is a really good song – listen up and share your thoughts.

ENJOY!!!



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Richy-Spencer-HUSTLE-prod.-by-Sean-Keller.mp3

