MUSIC: Saint – African American (Prod. Razz) — Nigeria Today

 MUSIC: Saint – African American (Prod. Razz)
MUSIC: Saint – African American (Prod. Razz)

Posted on Apr 30, 2018

Smash9ja Promotions Presents, Lagos Based Fast Rising Act, “SAINT”, Who Drops A New School AfroVibe Jam Titled “AFRICAN AMERICAN”. Saint is a young gifted Artist, who is so much in love with his musical career. Support by listening to AFRICAN AMERICAN and sharing it.

AFRICAN AMERICAN was produced by Razz and was Mixed and Mastered by Razzdamix. CONNECT WITH SAINT ON SOCIAL MEDIA:
INSTAGRAM: @Solomon_Saint FACEBOOK: Solomon C Ndukwu.

Listen Up!


 

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Saint – African American (Prod. Razz) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

