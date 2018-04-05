 MUSIC: Scolash – Bebe Isila (Prod. Ajimovoice) — Nigeria Today
MUSIC: Scolash – Bebe Isila (Prod. Ajimovoice)

Posted on Apr 5, 2018

Here Comes Another Dope Hot Club Banging Hit From Global Xplus Alist Artiste “SCOLASH” Titled Bebe Isila This is A Hot New Joint For All Sexy
Ladies And Ballers.
Produced By Ajimovoice and Mixed & Mastered by Magic Boi.
