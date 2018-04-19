MUSIC: Seun Moon – Groove — Nigeria Today

MUSIC: Seun Moon – Groove
Enjoy a classic delivery to the shaku shaku wave from the frontman of the 21st Disciple Empire on a ‘once and for all beat’ crafted by Jaypizzle Production, mixed and mastered by Suka Sounds.
Download to get your groove on!
Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.
The post MUSIC: Seun Moon – Groove appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!