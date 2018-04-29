 MUSIC: Sheunakamura – Hasta La Vista — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

MUSIC: Sheunakamura – Hasta La Vista

Posted on Apr 29, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

After the release of his previous audio/video titled Thankful which features Mr. Eazi and gained a remarkable airplay on radio, tv stations and on cable.

This rising singer/rapper and one of Banku music’s (Mr Eazi’s Label) flag bearers “Nakamura” is back with a club banger tagged “Hasta La Vista”..(if youve seen terminator judgement day..you’d get what it means).

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This jam produced by Major Vyb and Kace Bea, would definitely get you on your feet. Download, enjoy and share your thoughts.



Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Sheunakamura – Hasta La Vista appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.