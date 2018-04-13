MUSIC: SQiu – Baba Loso Be (Remix) — Nigeria Today

MUSIC: SQiu – Baba Loso Be (Remix)

ARAOBA MUSIC present to you a sensational Afro-Pop music star SUNDAY OLADIPUPO OYERONBI popularly known as SQiu in the music scene across the sub Sahara Africa now hit the entertainment sphere with a new joint BABA LOSO BE(Remix) which the original version of the song was released on the radio and music stores in the years back now had a remix as the fans requested due to the groovy and tempo of the vibe.

Seat back and feel the sound of a real African percussion.

http://k003.kiwi6.com/hotlink/4h2rzfxser/SQiu_-_Baba_Loso_Be_Remix_.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

