Music Star, CDQ Reacts To President Buhari Saying Nigerian Youths Are Lazy — Nigeria Today

Music Star, CDQ Reacts To President Buhari Saying Nigerian Youths Are Lazy

Music star CDQ has reacted via his instagram handle to the viral statement of President Buhari saying Nigerian youths are lazy.

CDQ who seems not to buy the idea of the president reminds him of how worse the country has become under him. Read what he wrote below:

When someone says Nigerian youths are lazy I be like come again sir despite dis Country’s economy instability, hardships, hoardings, govt neglectful act, and insecurity ???

Source – Naijaloaded

The post Music Star, CDQ Reacts To President Buhari Saying Nigerian Youths Are Lazy appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

