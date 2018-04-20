 Music Star, CDQ Reacts To President Buhari Saying Nigerian Youths Are Lazy — Nigeria Today
Posted on Apr 20, 2018 in Entertainment

Music star CDQ has reacted via his instagram handle to the viral statement of President Buhari saying Nigerian youths are lazy.

CDQ who seems not to buy the idea of the president reminds him of how worse the country has become under him. Read what he wrote below:

When someone says Nigerian youths are lazy  I be like come again sir  despite dis Country’s economy instability, hardships, hoardings, govt neglectful act, and insecurity ???

