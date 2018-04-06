Music star, Olamide to tie the knot? - TheNewsGuru — Nigeria Today

Music star, Olamide to tie the knot? – TheNewsGuru
|
Wetinhappen Magazine
|
Music star, Olamide to tie the knot?
TheNewsGuru
There was wild jubilation when Nigerian musician, Olamide announced his engagement to his baby mama, Aisha Bukunmi Suleiman. TheNewsGuru reports that the indigenous rapper may tie the knot with Aisha before the month runs out. Plans are in the pipeline …
Olamide to Tie the Knot with his Baby Mama Before the End of the Month
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!