MUSIC: Tillion – Good Vibes (Prod By J Sound) — Nigeria Today

MUSIC: Tillion – Good Vibes (Prod By J Sound)

Posted on Apr 8, 2018 in Music

Talented singer and song writer Tillion makes a huge return and claim on making his mark in the music scene with yet another mind blowing tune titled “GOODVIBE”.

It’s a laid back groovy sound with bouncy piano chords , and as usual , dope and vibey on delivery on this major sound produced by jsound .

Good vibes is not your regular sound, it’s sure something worth sticking on your playlist check it out.

