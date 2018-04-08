MUSIC: Tillion – Good Vibes (Prod By J Sound) — Nigeria Today

MUSIC: Tillion – Good Vibes (Prod By J Sound)

Talented singer and song writer Tillion makes a huge return and claim on making his mark in the music scene with yet another mind blowing tune titled “GOODVIBE”.

It’s a laid back groovy sound with bouncy piano chords , and as usual , dope and vibey on delivery on this major sound produced by jsound .

Good vibes is not your regular sound, it’s sure something worth sticking on your playlist check it out.

Connect with On social media @Tillion_

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Tillion-goodvibe-prod-by-jsound-MIX.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

