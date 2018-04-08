MUSIC: Tobi Jeff Richards – One Day — Nigeria Today

MUSIC: Tobi Jeff Richards – One Day

Anointed gospel minister ‘Tobi Jeff Richard’ is out with a new single titled “One Day”

Tobi Jeff richard is one of Nigeria strongest male voice who is blessed with a soulful voice that leaves a sound resounding in your heart after you have stopped listening.

He has released a lot of songs after his debut single in the year 2010, But this is his new sound, his heartfelt confession ,The gift to him that he is now passing to you.

‘One Day’ is a soul music that speaks to the heart of those who are on the verge of giving up on dreams and aspirations , and even life generally .

Tobi Jeff encourages us in this new single that “One Day Wetin We Dey Pray For Go Happen “, Tobi Jeff Richards is unique in his style and has a unique voice to accompany his style.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Jeff-Richards-One-Day.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Tobi Jeff Richards – One Day appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

