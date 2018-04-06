MUSIC: Verse Gunzalo – Used To | One Wish — Nigeria Today

MUSIC: Verse Gunzalo – Used To | One Wish

Ph city based eclectic lyricist/singer/poet/actor and presenter, Nwadike .E. Michael aka Verse Gunzalo after much a due finally let out with his debut single “One Wish” comes again with with another smashing effort “Used To” off his forthcoming project dubbed “BOTI” Beats Off The Internet which is sure to wow listeners. Verse is an act worthy of watching this year borne from his unusual style of music ranging from hip-hop to dancehall and RnB with a form of delivery rather unheard off within the confines of Nigerian musical system. Keep an eye out for him, you’ll be blown away.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Used-To-Verse-Gunzalo.mp3

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/ONE-WISH-VERSE-GUNZALO.mp3

The post MUSIC: Verse Gunzalo – Used To | One Wish appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

