[MUSIC VIDEO] Carissa Sharon Oyakhilome (CSO) – Holy Spirit — Nigeria Today

[MUSIC VIDEO] Carissa Sharon Oyakhilome (CSO) – Holy Spirit

Carissa Sharon Oyakhilome, CSO, the daughter of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, gifts us with the official music video for her hit “Holy Spirit”!!! “I wrote this song about the most important person here on earth, the Holy Spirit, and as I was praying and fellowshipping with Him, He gave me the lyrics and the melody. The […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

