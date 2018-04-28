 [MUSIC VIDEO] Carissa Sharon Oyakhilome (CSO) – Holy Spirit — Nigeria Today
[MUSIC VIDEO] Carissa Sharon Oyakhilome (CSO) – Holy Spirit

Posted on Apr 28, 2018 in Video | 0 comments

Carissa Sharon Oyakhilome, CSO, the daughter of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, gifts us with the official music video for her hit “Holy Spirit”!!! “I wrote this song about the most important person here on earth, the Holy Spirit, and as I was praying and fellowshipping with Him, He gave me the lyrics and the melody. The […]

