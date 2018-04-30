 [Music Video] Davido – Assurance ‘Chioma My Lover’ (Prod. Speroach) — Nigeria Today
[Music Video] Davido – Assurance ‘Chioma My Lover’ (Prod. Speroach)

Posted on Apr 30, 2018

Davido Music Worldwide, DMW presents to you “Assurance“, the song Davido promised to be ‘the biggest song in Nigeria’ earlier this year. Watch Davido Assurance Video and Cop the Audio below. Davido Assurance Video Assurance is a lyrically rich track with romantic connotations dedicated to Davido‘s long-term girlfriend Chioma. The Song was released same day as …

This super post – [Music Video] Davido – Assurance 'Chioma My Lover' (Prod. Speroach)

