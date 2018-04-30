[Music Video] Davido – Assurance ‘Chioma My Lover’ (Prod. Speroach) — Nigeria Today

[Music Video] Davido – Assurance ‘Chioma My Lover’ (Prod. Speroach)

Davido Music Worldwide, DMW presents to you “Assurance“, the song Davido promised to be ‘the biggest song in Nigeria’ earlier this year. Watch Davido Assurance Video and Cop the Audio below. Davido Assurance Video Assurance is a lyrically rich track with romantic connotations dedicated to Davido‘s long-term girlfriend Chioma. The Song was released same day as …

This super post – [Music Video] Davido – Assurance ‘Chioma My Lover’ (Prod. Speroach) appeared first on MYNAIJAINFO. Read Full Post >> myNAIJAinfo!.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from myNAIJAinfo!. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

