 MUSIC: Wizboyy – Magic — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

MUSIC: Wizboyy – Magic

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Magic is a rhythmic and soulfully laced euphony Afro Pop tune, that is centered on love and depth of one’s feelings. It serves a rich blend of harmonious percussions, heavy basslines and sweet melodies delivered in a style that only the Wizboyy brand can pull off. Magic was produced by Wiz Ofuasia/Magical Andy. 
 
Likened to Lovinjitis and One Plus One; here’s MAGIC
 
Check out Magic on


Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Wizboyy – Magic appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.