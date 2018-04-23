MUSIC: Xtreme Omonla X Govpluto – Gidi Gan — Nigeria Today

MUSIC: Xtreme Omonla X Govpluto – Gidi Gan

Hitmakers Records serial hit maker “Xtreme Omonla“ Shoni Cover” Crooner releases his much anticipated single “Gidi Gan” Featuring Govpluto the label Ceo as follow up to his well accepted “Shoni Cover” Gidi Gan” is produced by Naturebeatz, Mixed and mastered by Africa’s leading sound engineer “B’yme“

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Gidi-Gan-Xtreme-Omonla-x-Govpluto-.mp3

