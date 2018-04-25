MUSIC: YMC – Letter To Mary Slessor (Prod By Strategybeats) — Nigeria Today

MUSIC: YMC – Letter To Mary Slessor (Prod By Strategybeats)

Blackmoon Nation Dou YMC Celebrates their birthday with a emotional tunes dedicated to the legendary missionary May Slessor who actually stooped the killing of infant twins in nigeria, the twin singers write a must read letter to her, for always being there when no one else cared

listen below and comment



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Ymc_Letter-To-Late-Mary-Slessor-.mp3

