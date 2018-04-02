Musician's dream comes true - NewsDay — Nigeria Today

Musician’s dream comes true – NewsDay



NewsDay Musician's dream comes true

NewsDay

SOUTH Africa-based dancehall artiste Edson Chidiya, known in music circles as Captain Golosah, who had been struggling to produce an album since joining the music industry in 2007, has finally realised his dream with the release of a 12-track album …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

