 Musician's dream comes true - NewsDay — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Musician’s dream comes true – NewsDay

Posted on Apr 2, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


NewsDay

Musician's dream comes true
NewsDay
SOUTH Africa-based dancehall artiste Edson Chidiya, known in music circles as Captain Golosah, who had been struggling to produce an album since joining the music industry in 2007, has finally realised his dream with the release of a 12-track album

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.