Muslim body speaks on call for Nigeria to allow same-sex marriage - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Muslim body speaks on call for Nigeria to allow same-sex marriage
Daily Post Nigeria
Muslim body speaks on call for Nigeria to allow same-sex marriage
Daily Post Nigeria
The Administrative Secretary of National Mosque, Umoru Ja'afaru has said the Abuja Muslim Umma (body) would not pre-empt President Muhammadu Buhari's response to the British Prime Minister, Theresa May's call on Nigeria and other Commonwealth nations …
