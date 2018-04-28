Muslim KMTC students locked out of Mwingi campus for wearing hijab - The Star, Kenya — Nigeria Today

Muslim KMTC students locked out of Mwingi campus for wearing hijab – The Star, Kenya
|
The Star, Kenya
|
Muslim KMTC students locked out of Mwingi campus for wearing hijab
The Star, Kenya
Female Muslim students and their male counterparts after they were locked out of the school on Friday, April 27, 2018. /LYDIA NGOOLO. Facebook · Twitter · Google+ · WhatsApp · Email. KMTC Mwingi campus on Friday barred Muslim students from entering the …
Muslim Students Denied Entry College for Wearing Hijab in Kenya
