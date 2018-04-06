MUST WATCH! Married Women affected by Glo’s alleged Mass-Firing tell their Story — Nigeria Today

MUST WATCH! Married Women affected by Glo’s alleged Mass-Firing tell their Story

Is Marriage a Disadvantage to Women in Corporate Nigeria? In March 2018, mega telecoms company Globacom Nigeria allegedly sacked over 90 women seemingly on the basis of their marital status. Click here if you missed it. Glo has since released a statement about the trending conversation. In this video put together by SpaceforChange, the affected […]

