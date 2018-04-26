Mustang and Focus crossover only survivors as Ford kills off other cars for U.S. — Nigeria Today

Mustang and Focus crossover only survivors as Ford kills off other cars for U.S.

In its Wednesday 2018 first-quarter financial report Ford announced sedans are out for the U.S. market. The Mustang and Focus crossover live on, but other car models are dead. Hybrid-electrics and battery-electrics start in 2020.

The post Mustang and Focus crossover only survivors as Ford kills off other cars for U.S. appeared first on Digital Trends.

