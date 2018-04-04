 Mustapha Bukar finally laid to rest in Buhari’s hometown — Nigeria Today
Mustapha Bukar finally laid to rest in Buhari’s hometown

The remains of late Sen. Mustapha Bukar have been committed to mother earth at Gabas cemetery after a funeral prayers held at the Kangiwa Square located in front of the palace of the Emir of Daura, Umar Faruk. Family sources said Bukar, who represents Katsina North (Daura Zone) in the Senate, died on Wednesday morning […]

