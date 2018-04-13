Mut4y – Commando Ft. Wizkid x Ceeza Milli — Nigeria Today

Mut4y – Commando Ft. Wizkid x Ceeza Milli
Star Boy Entertainment takes the front row again with new Mut4y tune titled “Commando” featuring “Wizkid” and “Ceeza Milli“. The song was produced by Spellz, Mixed and mastered by STG. A perfect follow up to Soco? Listen and Share Your Thoughts! DOWNLOAD
