My ‘Atabatubu’ song the biggest gospel music in Nigeria — Waju Johnson — Nigeria Today

My ‘Atabatubu’ song the biggest gospel music in Nigeria — Waju Johnson

BY Ayo Onikoyi

Nigerian gospel musician, Owoeye Johnson Olarenwaju, aka Waju Johnson, has boasted that his recently released single titled Atabatubu, is currently the biggest gospel music in Nigeria.

In a chat with Potpourri, Waju talked about his new song which has been changing lives and bringing people out of depression because of its soul-lifting melodies and the power of God in it.

Waju who hails from Ekiti State said he was a contemporary afro-pop artiste until God opened his eyes to his purpose in life. According to him, God has given him the talent and he must use it to bring people out of darkness into light.

“My new song titled Atabatubu, which was officially released on April 1, 2018 (Easter Sunday) has changed a lot of lives as so many have come and still coming to my facebook page to testify of what the song has done in their lives. When I performed Atabatubu to a congregation of about 10,000 people on Easter Sunday, more than half of the congregation were on their knees worshipping the most High God and several testimonies came after the ministration”, he said.

Waju said he believes Atabatubu is the song God is using to liberate a lot of people all over the world right now and he’s thankful to be the instrument used by God to deliver this song.

