My Bosom Makes Me Irresistible- Popular Nollywood Actress Claims — Nigeria Today

My Bosom Makes Me Irresistible- Popular Nollywood Actress Claims

A rising star in Nollywood, Stella Idika is a confident lady. It wasn’t always this way as she revealed in an interview that the size of her chest used to bother her, but now she sees it as a blessing. She also claimed that it made her almost impossible to resist. When asked in the interview […]

The post My Bosom Makes Me Irresistible- Popular Nollywood Actress Claims appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

