My brother is stupid for saying our dad was very poor – Kunle Afolayan — Nigeria Today

Kunle Afolayan says his brother is stupid

Nigerian filmmaker and actor, Kunle Afolayan, has rubbished the claim by one of his brothers, Aremu Afolayan, that their late famous filmmaker father, Ade Love, was a very poor man.

Speaking with Punch about two weeks ago, Aremu insisted that he came from a poor home.

He said:

“My father was never a rich man; he only made money but never had money. Whenever he made money, he spent it almost immediately.





“He did not have money because he did not have investments. He did not leave anything for me, but he made me work and earn a living for myself. If he had left something, maybe I would have grown better than this, but it has taught me that I would not do the same to my children. My father was only famous but he was never wealthy.”

“I was born poor but I don’t know if my other brothers would say otherwise but I know that I was born poor in a makeshift wooden face-me-I-face-you house in a very poor area. Rich people never affiliated themselves with us or allowed their children to play with us…”

But Kunle, Ade Love’s most popular son, said his brother was just being stupid for labelling their father as poor.

He told Sunday Scoop, “Do you know Ade Love? Was Ade Love a poor man? That is his (Aremu’s) own opinion as everyone has a mind of their own. I would not say things were rosy, but we were never poor. If your parents were able to give you quality education and you enjoyed some luxuries that a lot of people didn’t have access to, then you cannot openly say you come from a poor home.”

“I am sure I didn’t come from a poor home. Though I cannot speak for anyone, I just think he (Aremu) is stupid. I didn’t get to see the story.

“Funnily, some people thought I was the one who granted the interview. When the General Manager of Eko Hotel told me he read my interview in PUNCH, I was surprised because I didn’t grant any interview recently. Whenever I see the man again, I will let him know it was not me he read; it is a misrepresentation.”

Source: PUNCH

