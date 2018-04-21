My experience performing on Ireland stage, by Ivie Liberty — Nigeria Today

My experience performing on Ireland stage, by Ivie Liberty

By Benjamin Njoku

UK-based Nigerian gospel singer, and daughter of music legend, Felix Liberty, Ivie, is already making waves with her newly released single, “Zionite” as she recently took gospel music lovers in the Republic of Ireland by storm.

The fashion designer-turned-singer, who released her first solo album, “Nigerian Girl” in 1996, when she was 11 years, took the centre stage at this year’s “The Glory of His Presence” concert and she gave a good account of herself, despite not gracing the stage for many years now. Hosted by BLW UK Zone 1, the beautiful mother of four thrilled the crowd with her hit song, “Zionite” leaving the audience with no doubts that she’s back after missing the stage for over 20 years to rule the airwaves. The Irish audience could not stop shouting, “I am a “Zionite” as I walked on stage with grace.

Ivie described the experience as one she would not forget in a hurry. “It was a moment I will never forget, I left the audience screaming for more. When I got on stage I woke the crowd by reminding them who they were in Christ and that they were from the heavenly city called Zion,”she recounted.

“The audience was in awe as many testified that they never knew gospel music could be fun and electrifying.

