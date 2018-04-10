 My First Love – Man says as he share video of himself Pressing his Mom’s Bu.tt (Video) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

My First Love – Man says as he share video of himself Pressing his Mom’s Bu.tt (Video)

Posted on Apr 10, 2018 in Video, Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A Nigerian man simply identified as “biskit” has caused an uproar on the internet after posting a video of him pressing his mother’s butt while she was washing the dishes in the kitchen. In the video, his mum who was speaking in yoruba asked if he is not going to work today, but biskit was […]

The post My First Love – Man says as he share video of himself Pressing his Mom’s Bu.tt (Video) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.