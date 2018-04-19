 “My Future Husband Must Bath In The River For 3 Days, If He Ever Cheats On Me He Will Die” – Nigerian Lady Reveals — Nigeria Today
“My Future Husband Must Bath In The River For 3 Days, If He Ever Cheats On Me He Will Die” – Nigerian Lady Reveals

A Nigerian Lady on Facebook has said that her future partner must bath in a river for three days, for spiritual fortification and to also prevent cheating of any kind due to the bond involved and repercussion. Below is what she shared online. My future husband must bathe in the river for three days, for […]

