 My Girlfriend’s Spirit Disturbed Me After I Killed Her Over Unwanted Pregnancy – Suspect — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

My Girlfriend’s Spirit Disturbed Me After I Killed Her Over Unwanted Pregnancy – Suspect

Posted on Apr 16, 2018 in News | 0 comments

A 20-year-old man, Stephen Gyang, has confessed to killing his girlfriend, Alice Samuel, over a case of unwanted pregnancy. Gyang, of Tahoss village, Riyom LGA of Plateau State, said he killed Samuel after she confessed that he was not responsible for her pregnancy but later came back to say otherwise with prompting from her mother. […]

The post My Girlfriend’s Spirit Disturbed Me After I Killed Her Over Unwanted Pregnancy – Suspect appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.