 My husband denies me sex, practises juju, woman tells court — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

My husband denies me sex, practises juju, woman tells court

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in News | 0 comments

A housewife, Mrs Sandra Ekpa, on Friday begged an Upper Area Court in Mararaba, Nasarawa State, to dissolve her three-year-old marriage because her husband allegedly practices juju and also denies her sex. Ekpa told the court that her pastor husband, Gideon Adejoh, had ruined their marriage and killed the love she had for him. She […]

The post My husband denies me sex, practises juju, woman tells court appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.