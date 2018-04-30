My husband filmed me naked, while having sex, leaks video to public -Woman tells court — Nigeria Today

My husband filmed me naked, while having sex, leaks video to public -Woman tells court
A divorce-seeking woman, Folasade Olaniyan, has told an Idi-Ogungun Customary Court, Agodi in Ibadan, Oyo that her husband, Ojo Olaniyan, filmed her while making love with him. She also told the court that her husband also went ahead and leaked the video to his friends and family members. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports […]
