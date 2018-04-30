 My Husband Filmed Me While We Were Making Love With Him, Leaked Video To Public – Woman Reveals — Nigeria Today
My Husband Filmed Me While We Were Making Love With Him, Leaked Video To Public – Woman Reveals

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A 37 year old woman identified as Folasade Olaniyan on Monday told an Idi-Ogungun Customary Court, Agodi in Ibadan, Oyo that her husband, Ojo Olaniyan, filmed her while making love with him. Folashade told the court that her husband also went ahead and leaked the video to his friends and family members. The News Agency […]

