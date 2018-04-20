My Husband Infected Me With STD After Sleeping With His Lovers – Wife Cries Out — Nigeria Today

My Husband Infected Me With STD After Sleeping With His Lovers – Wife Cries Out

A 32-year-old hairdresser, Mrs Sherifat Ojelabi, on Friday, told an Igando Customary Court in Lagos that she contacted Sexual Transmitted Disease (STD) from her husband. She also told the court that her husband, Bolaji, used to litter their bedroom with condoms he used on his girlfriends. The petitioner further told the court that her husband, […]

The post My Husband Infected Me With STD After Sleeping With His Lovers – Wife Cries Out appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

