”My Husband is Innocent, Devil Want to Soil His Name”- Wife Of Ife Professor In cex Scandal Defends Her Husband — Nigeria Today

”My Husband is Innocent, Devil Want to Soil His Name”- Wife Of Ife Professor In cex Scandal Defends Her Husband

The wife of OAU lecturer, Professor Richard Akindele, who is currently enmeshed in a cex-for-marks scandal, has denied the allegations against him, saying the devil is out to tarnish her husband’s reputation. The professor who is a clergyman at the Anglican Diocese of Ife, Osun State, was caught in a recorded phone conversation, demanding five […]

The post ”My Husband is Innocent, Devil Want to Soil His Name”- Wife Of Ife Professor In cex Scandal Defends Her Husband appeared first on Timeofgist.

