 My mother checked if virginity was intact every 3 months – Tope Alabi - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

My mother checked if virginity was intact every 3 months – Tope Alabi – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Apr 8, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

My mother checked if virginity was intact every 3 months – Tope Alabi
Daily Post Nigeria
Popular Nigerian gospel singer, Tope Alabi has revealed why she kept her virginity until marriage. The gospel singer told Punch that she remained a virgin due to quarterly check by her mother. Tope Alabi said her mother believed one “didn't have to be
Gospel singer, Tope Alabi, 'I never bathed same time with any male…'TheNewsGuru

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.