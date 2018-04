My Music Is Different And Unique – Mr. 2Kay - 360Nobs.com — Nigeria Today

My Music Is Different And Unique – Mr. 2Kay – 360Nobs.com



360Nobs.com My Music Is Different And Unique – Mr. 2Kay

360Nobs.com

ESQ Lounge, Kent Road London was the chosen location for Mr 2Kay's latest album, “ELEVATED” listening party and dinner night held on 12th April, 2018. Singer, Mr. 2Kay who is in London to promote the album gathered many big guns in Nigeria's …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest