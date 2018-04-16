My Political Allies Betrayed Me After 2014 Ekiti Poll – Fayemi — Nigeria Today

My Political Allies Betrayed Me After 2014 Ekiti Poll – Fayemi

Former Ekiti State governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, yesterday, disclosed that many of his political allies betrayed him after lost his re-election bid in 2014 election. Fayemi, who is the current minister of Mines of Steel Development, said though he had forgiven them, he regretted that the same set of people allegedly sponsored campaigns of calumny […]

The post My Political Allies Betrayed Me After 2014 Ekiti Poll – Fayemi appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

