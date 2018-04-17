“My purpose in life is to make the world slightly better than I found it” – Betty Irabor on Forbes Woman Africa's ... - BellaNaija — Nigeria Today

“My purpose in life is to make the world slightly better than I found it” – Betty Irabor on Forbes Woman Africa’s … – BellaNaija
|
BellaNaija
|
“My purpose in life is to make the world slightly better than I found it” – Betty Irabor on Forbes Woman Africa's …
BellaNaija
Betty Irabor has been a leader in the Nigerian publishing sector for over 14 years. But that journey has not been without difficulties. From humble beginnings as the daughter of a Nigerian police officer and a seamstress, she had all the odds stacked …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!