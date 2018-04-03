My senatorial ambition not to share keke annually —Uduaghan — Nigeria Today

My senatorial ambition not to share keke annually —Uduaghan

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—IMMEDIATE past governor of Delta state, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, has said he will not be a senator who shares ‘Keke NAPEP’ once in a year to his constituents if elected into the Senate in 2019.

Uduaghan, who made the assertion when a socio-political pressure group, Delta South Grassroots Movement, paid him a solidarity visit, promised to attract people oriented projects to his constituency if he emerges in 2019.

He thanked the group for the visit, noting that lawmaking was the primary responsibility of legislators, whilst attracting projects to the area is an added responsibility.

He said: “I am not going to the Senate to bring and share KEKE NAPEP once a year. I am certainly not going to be a sleeping senator. I shall see to the realisation of the Gas City Revolution Industrial Park (Export Processing Zone) Ogidigben, which will employ over 300,000 Deltans and Nigerians.

“I will also ensure peace and security is achieved in the region. I will also be involved in senatorial engagements twice a year, amongst other things.”

