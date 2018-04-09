“My Wife Cooks With URINE To Prevent Me From Cheating” – Man Cries Out — Nigeria Today

“My Wife Cooks With URINE To Prevent Me From Cheating” – Man Cries Out

A troubled man has voiced out after he discovered that his wife does the unimaginable thing to the food she serves him. According to man, his wife, who doesn’t want him to cheat on her, has been cooking his meals with urine. The man alleged that the wife got a potion from the native doctor […]

The post “My Wife Cooks With URINE To Prevent Me From Cheating” – Man Cries Out appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

