My Wife Sends Nude Photos To Her Lovers, Man Tells Court — Nigeria Today

By the court’s sanction, the union between and his estranged wife, a mother of two, was terminated.

The court’s President, Chief Henry Agbaje, who made the pronouncement, said he annulled the union following some irreconcilable differences.

“The court is not happy that marriages are collapsing, but wherever there is a problem, the court will not hesitate to take appropriate action.

“Therefore, the union between the duo has henceforth ceased to be.

“The custody of the children is granted to Modupe and Tirimisiyu shall pay a monthly allowance of N4000 each for the feeding of the two children in addition to being responsible for their education and other welfare,” he said.

Modupe had petitioned the court that her husband was too heartless and uncaring as she had been subjected to hunger and constant battering.

“Ever since I married him, I have not seen or enjoyed any care or love as he deliberately refused to take up his responsibility. Worst still, Tirimisiyu does not hesitate to punch me at any given opportunity. He is such a difficult spouse to live with as my life means nothing to him.”

The respondent, however, denied the allegations levelled against him, calling Modupe a professional prostitute and liar.

Tirimisiyu told the court, “My Lord, the major cause of conflict between Modupe and I is her infidelity and the fact that she cannot be trusted. I have caught her on many occasions in adulterous acts and I have reported same to relatives, friends and neighbours.

However, Modupe is smarter than me because I had no evidence to show the people I reported her to.

These are the two sophisticated phones (tendered in court) with which she communicates with her lovers.

The nude picture of Modupe that she posted to her lovers when she talks to them in the night.

“My Lord, you will see various love messages, terrible pictures, description of how they enjoyed their

romantic times, sexual intercourse and all sorts in the phones. She is free to go, I do not want her again as a wife,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the husband tendered an android phone and Tecno 230 which he seized from the woman as an evidence of her adulterous lifestyle.