My wife slept with two members of my church- Pastor tells court — Nigeria Today

My wife slept with two members of my church- Pastor tells court
A Pastor, Joshua Ibeneme, on Wednesday approached an Igando Customary Court in Lagos to end his 21-year-old marriage to his wife, Uzoamaka for allegedly having sex with two of his church members. Ibeneme told the court that his wife was messing around with his male members. “My wife had sexual affair with two of my church members, a deacon and a bishop.
