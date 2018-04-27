My wife's beauty makes me sleepless, I want a divorce, man tells judge - The Punch — Nigeria Today

My wife’s beauty makes me sleepless, I want a divorce, man tells judge – The Punch
The Punch
My wife's beauty makes me sleepless, I want a divorce, man tells judge
A heartbroken man left the court in tears as he deposed that he didn't want his wife, Hilda Mleya, 30, anymore because she was too beautiful. The incident took place at Chief Chireya's court in Gokwe, Zimbabwe. Arnold Masuka, 40, the complainant made …
