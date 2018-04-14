Myanmar repatriates first Rohingya refugees - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Myanmar repatriates first Rohingya refugees – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Myanmar repatriates first Rohingya refugees
The Punch
Myanmar on Saturday repatriated the first five of nearly 700,000 minority Rohingya Muslims who fled to Bangladesh after a brutal military crackdown was launched in August, dubbed ethnic cleansing by the UN. “Five family members who fled their homes …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
